Zacks Investment Research Lowers Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLNC. ValuEngine lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE CLNC opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $945.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81.

In related news, General Counsel David A. Palame acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 84,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,656.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLNC. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 14.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 209,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 25,973 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 56.9% in the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 36,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 13,141 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 50.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,865,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,096,000 after purchasing an additional 623,564 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 428,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the period. 30.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.