Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cadence BanCorporation is a regional bank holding company. It provides corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses and consumers banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, commercial real estate, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, business and personal insurance, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans and credit cards. Cadence BanCorporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CADE. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $11.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.78.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.17. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.82.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.43 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Richard Fredericks bought 3,477 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $31,258.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,930.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans bought 4,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $48,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 404,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,213.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 94.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $86,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

