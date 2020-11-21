Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALYA. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a hold rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.95.

Alithya Group stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Alithya Group has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALYA. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,842,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 6,866.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,102,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 38,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

