Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VFF. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Village Farms International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Village Farms International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Village Farms International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.29.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.96 million, a PE ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 1,951.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 76.2% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 17.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

