Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company. It provides turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to business customers across several health and wellness verticals, including legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals and white label consumer packaged goods. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Quebec. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NEPT. BidaskClub raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.06% and a negative net margin of 142.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 314.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. 18.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

