Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Viasat posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $554.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viasat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 303.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,737.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

