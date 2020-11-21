Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will report earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.84). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($3.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.97) to ($3.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Turning Point Therapeutics.
Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37.
Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $103.10 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $122.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.30.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $5,186,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 22.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 141.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 104.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,295,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.
