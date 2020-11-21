Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will report earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.84). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($3.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.97) to ($3.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPTX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $77.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Turning Point Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $103.10 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $122.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $5,186,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 22.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 141.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 104.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,295,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

