Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.68. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported earnings of $2.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

RS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

RS stock opened at $118.20 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $70.57 and a 52-week high of $122.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $425,052.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,385,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 56,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

