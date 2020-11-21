Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cars.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Cars.com posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on CARS. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

NYSE CARS opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $715.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.13. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54.

In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $29,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter bought 12,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cars.com by 55.4% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cars.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Cars.com by 274.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 141,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 103,669 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cars.com by 141.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 34,057 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Cars.com during the third quarter worth about $1,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

