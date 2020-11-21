Zacks: Analysts Expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Post -$0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.64). Krystal Biotech posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Krystal Biotech.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 15,952 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $738,577.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,871,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,656,422.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. State Street Corp grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $856,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRYS opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $33.08 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.07 million, a PE ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.79.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.