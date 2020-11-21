Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Shares Up 5.5%

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.50. 143,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 665,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Several research firms have issued reports on YTEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Securities upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Yield10 Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.06). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 347.89% and a negative net margin of 1,861.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 93,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

