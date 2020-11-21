YGGDRASH Reaches Market Capitalization of $459,919.25 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. During the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. One YGGDRASH token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex and Hotbit. YGGDRASH has a total market capitalization of $459,919.25 and $10,743.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00027962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00156286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.45 or 0.00920914 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00248475 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00093218 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00362039 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001502 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

