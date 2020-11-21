Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) PT Raised to $67.00 at Morgan Stanley

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus cut Xcel Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.29.

XEL opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.58. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,872,000 after buying an additional 52,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 13.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

