Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) had its target price raised by Barclays from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus cut shares of Xcel Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.29.

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.58. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 90.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

