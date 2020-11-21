Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) PT Raised to $67.00 at Morgan Stanley

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Xcel Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.60.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

