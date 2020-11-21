X-CASH (XCASH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $38,102.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. X-CASH has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $38,102.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00013065 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000101 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 59,697,668,419 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

