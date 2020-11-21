Wrapped NXM (WNXM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.06 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $38.25 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 56.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00028389 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00156035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.02 or 0.00928188 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00174139 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00094075 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00359507 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001484 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

