Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Announces Earnings Results

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

WDAY opened at $209.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.50. Workday has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $248.75. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.98 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $18,551,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 4,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.05, for a total transaction of $1,075,888.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,183 shares of company stock worth $82,989,001. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.59.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

