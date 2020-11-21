Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Woodward from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Woodward from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Woodward from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.13.

WWD opened at $108.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.40. Woodward has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $129.06.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 9,150 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $780,037.50. Also, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $980,605.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,950 shares of company stock worth $15,172,037 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 493,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,521,000 after acquiring an additional 39,638 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

