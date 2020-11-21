Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WWD. Truist lifted their price target on Woodward from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Woodward from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Get Woodward alerts:

WWD opened at $108.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.40. Woodward has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $129.06.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Woodward news, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $980,605.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,954.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $780,037.50. Insiders have sold a total of 174,950 shares of company stock worth $15,172,037 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Deccan Value Investors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,079,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3,018.5% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,903,000 after acquiring an additional 498,048 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,791,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,963,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,850,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.