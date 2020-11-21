Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of MRWSY stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.58. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

