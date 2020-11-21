Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Trading Up 9.5%

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)’s stock price was up 9.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 156,442 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 641% from the average daily volume of 21,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Wireless Telecom Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

