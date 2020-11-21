Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

WLTW has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $213.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $199.40 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,212,000 after purchasing an additional 58,145 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 36,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

