Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Posts Earnings Results

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%.

NYSE:WSM opened at $107.71 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,710.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $3,637,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,504,338.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.06.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

