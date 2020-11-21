Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Trading Up 5.6%

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) was up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.31 and last traded at $8.29. Approximately 434,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 739,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.43.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.21).

In other news, Director John M. Mcmillin purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Denise M. Faltischek purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 13,270 shares of company stock worth $104,670 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,302,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 24.5% during the third quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 103,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 294.8% during the third quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:FREE)

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

