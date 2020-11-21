Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (MNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.
Shares of NYSE:MNP opened at $14.54 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30.
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile
