Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (MNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:MNP opened at $14.54 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

