Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 31st

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98. Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $21.76.

Get Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

About Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.