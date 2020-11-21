Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 31st

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.
Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98. Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $21.76.
About Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust
