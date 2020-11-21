Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (EHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

NYSE:EHI opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

