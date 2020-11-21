Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (EMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

EMD stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $15.08.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

