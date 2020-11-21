Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (EMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.
EMD stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $15.08.
About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
