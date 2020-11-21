Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Up 5.9%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s share price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $249.48 and last traded at $248.55. 1,746,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 3,115,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.66.

A number of research firms have issued reports on W. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Wayfair to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.23) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 4,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,420,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.57, for a total value of $5,171,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 474,883 shares of company stock valued at $140,171,953 in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 1,810.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

