Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Up 5.9%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s share price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $249.48 and last traded at $248.55. 1,746,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 3,115,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.66.
A number of research firms have issued reports on W. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Wayfair to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.38.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.
In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 4,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,420,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.57, for a total value of $5,171,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 474,883 shares of company stock valued at $140,171,953 in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 1,810.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
