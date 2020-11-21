Warburg Research Reiterates “€169.00” Price Target for zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1)

Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZO1. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €142.25 ($167.35).

Get zooplus AG (ZO1.F) alerts:

ZO1 opened at €166.40 ($195.76) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 425.00. zooplus AG has a 1-year low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a 1-year high of €168.00 ($197.65). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €148.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €145.46.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus AG (ZO1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.