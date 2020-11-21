Warburg Research Reiterates “€11.10” Price Target for SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ)

Warburg Research set a €11.10 ($13.06) price target on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SFQ. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SAF-HOLLAND presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.15 ($10.76).

Shares of ETR:SFQ opened at €10.10 ($11.88) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €7.75 and its 200 day moving average is €6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $458.48 million and a P/E ratio of 653.33. SAF-HOLLAND has a fifty-two week low of €3.17 ($3.73) and a fifty-two week high of €10.30 ($12.12).

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

