Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) a €143.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €151.93 ($178.75).

Shares of DB1 opened at €134.50 ($158.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €139.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €151.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Deutsche Börse AG has a 1 year low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 1 year high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

