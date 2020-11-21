Walter Villiger Sells 40,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $1,293,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Walter Villiger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Walter Villiger sold 36,957 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $1,170,797.76.

On Thursday, November 12th, Walter Villiger sold 32,596 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $1,070,452.64.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Walter Villiger sold 134,480 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $4,347,738.40.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $1,534,000.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Walter Villiger sold 65,086 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,920,687.86.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Walter Villiger sold 100,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $2,914,000.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $1,422,500.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Walter Villiger sold 35,883 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,040,248.17.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Walter Villiger sold 44,697 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $1,270,288.74.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.41, a PEG ratio of 311.70 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.90. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $35.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 82.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,341,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

