Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Set at $157.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price target on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WMT. Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $157.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Shares of WMT opened at $150.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.71. The company has a market capitalization of $425.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,382,085 shares of company stock valued at $196,681,112 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $417,050,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 13,727.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,112,000 after acquiring an additional 878,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

