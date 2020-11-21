Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $165.00 at Robert W. Baird

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WMT. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank raised Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $157.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.29.
Shares of Walmart stock opened at $150.24 on Tuesday. Walmart has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.40. The company has a market cap of $425.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.71.
In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares in the company, valued at $246,117,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,382,085 shares of company stock valued at $196,681,112 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $417,050,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13,727.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after acquiring an additional 878,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
