Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $165.00 at Robert W. Baird

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WMT. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank raised Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $157.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.29.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $150.24 on Tuesday. Walmart has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.40. The company has a market cap of $425.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares in the company, valued at $246,117,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,382,085 shares of company stock valued at $196,681,112 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $417,050,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13,727.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after acquiring an additional 878,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

