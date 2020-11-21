Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $172.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $157.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.29.

Shares of WMT opened at $150.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $425.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,382,085 shares of company stock worth $196,681,112. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,860,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Walmart by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 56,054 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK increased its holdings in Walmart by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 19,563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

