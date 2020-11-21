Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €19.50 by Jefferies Financial Group

Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) has been assigned a €19.50 ($22.94) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €18.60 ($21.88).

Get Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) alerts:

Shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) stock opened at €15.65 ($18.41) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Wacker Neuson SE has a fifty-two week low of €7.80 ($9.18) and a fifty-two week high of €18.57 ($21.85). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.11. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 26.01.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.