W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) will report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for W. P. Carey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.17. W. P. Carey reported earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. P. Carey will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for W. P. Carey.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $302.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.98. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $88.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,216 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of June 30, 2020. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

