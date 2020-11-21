Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) were up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 1,224,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,639,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VUZI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Vuzix from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Bradley Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

The stock has a market cap of $165.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 8.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

