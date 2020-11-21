Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Volkswagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.52. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $20.35.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

