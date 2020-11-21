Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Trading Up 6.1%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.44 and last traded at $6.42. Approximately 201,869 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 154,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIOT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Viomi Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $424.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $238.41 million for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 3.62%. Analysts expect that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Viomi Technology by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 505,065 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 17,542 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.

