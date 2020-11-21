Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Trading Up 6.1%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.44 and last traded at $6.42. Approximately 201,869 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 154,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIOT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Viomi Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.35.
The stock has a market capitalization of $424.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Viomi Technology by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 505,065 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 17,542 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.
About Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.
