Victor Nesi Sells 1,000 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stock

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) insider Victor Nesi sold 1,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,394,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:SF opened at $68.02 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.88.

Stifel Financial’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Thursday, December 17th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, November 11th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, December 16th.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 12.16%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

SF has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Stifel Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

