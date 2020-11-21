Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 983 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $114.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $349.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.80 and its 200 day moving average is $99.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

