Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,000 Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 542.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 18.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 57.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 2,000,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,293,625 shares in the company, valued at $12,253,290. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 1,770,204 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $4,655,636.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,293,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,182,233.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,061,490 shares of company stock valued at $18,332,395. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.29. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

SELB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selecta Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

