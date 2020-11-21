Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,000 Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 542.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 18.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 57.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 2,000,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,293,625 shares in the company, valued at $12,253,290. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 1,770,204 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $4,655,636.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,293,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,182,233.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,061,490 shares of company stock valued at $18,332,395. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.29. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SELB. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. William Blair lowered Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selecta Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.