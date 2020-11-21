Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) to an in-line rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Barrington Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.55.

VAR stock opened at $173.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.16. Varian Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total transaction of $94,264.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total value of $68,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,371.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,286 shares of company stock worth $395,288. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VAR. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 129.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,797,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,719 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 274.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,126,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,903,000 after buying an additional 825,944 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,193,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 11,485.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,009,000 after buying an additional 582,191 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,971,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

