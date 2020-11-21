Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 12,750.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 32,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $197.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $106.07 and a 1-year high of $202.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

