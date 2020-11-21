Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,552,000 after purchasing an additional 735,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,199,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,118,000 after buying an additional 50,564 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,529,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,529,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,249,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,086,000 after buying an additional 89,877 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,829,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the period.

VOT stock opened at $197.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $106.07 and a one year high of $202.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

