Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,773,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 414,407 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $76,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $864,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,033.1% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $48.43.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

